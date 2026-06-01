India's exports jumped to $43.56bn in April led by petroleum
Business
India's exports jumped to $43.56 billion in April, up nearly 14% from last year, the biggest monthly figure in over four years.
The boost came mostly from petroleum products, thanks to pricier crude oil.
According to officials, this strong growth kept going into May, with double-digit gains for the start of the financial year.
India's trade deficit widened to $28.38bn
Even with booming exports, India's trade deficit widened to $28.38 billion in April, the highest in three months, because imports also increased.
The Commerce Ministry plans to share more details for May on June 15.
So while export numbers are impressive, rising imports mean trade challenges aren't going away just yet.