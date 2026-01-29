India's exports keep climbing—even with huge US tariffs
India's exports are still going strong, even though shipping goods to the US now faces a steep 50% tariff (yep, one of the world's highest).
From April to November 2025 (April-November FY26), total exports hit $634.26 billion—a 4.3% jump compared with April-November 2024—thanks to some smart moves and a bit of hustle.
What's behind the numbers?
Even as exports to the US took a hit, India boosted its global game by finding new markets and selling more outside traditional sectors like petroleum and jewelry.
The result? Merchandise exports in November alone reached $38.5 billion, showing that diversifying really does pay off.
Why it matters
Despite tough odds from high US tariffs, India managed steady export growth by not putting all its eggs in one basket.
For young people eyeing global trends or careers in trade, it's proof that adapting and thinking beyond old markets can make a real impact—even when the rules get tougher.