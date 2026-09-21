India's exports to China jump almost 40% led by electronics
India's exports to China shot up by almost 40% in the five months through August, with electronics and engineering goods leading the way.
This boost fits into India's bigger plan to get more involved in global supply chains as trade patterns shift.
According to Rajoo Goel, secretary general of the Electronic Industries Association of India, strong demand for AI tech and data centers played a big part in this growth.
India's trade deficit with China persists
Even with these export gains, India's trade deficit with China is still a major issue.
In the year ended March, China made up just 4.4% of Indian exports but India imported $131.6 billion worth of Chinese goods.
A separate study by Koan Advisory Group and the Institute of Chinese Studies, cited by news agency ANI, put the gap at $112.1 billion in 2025-26, especially with electronics driving much of the imbalance.