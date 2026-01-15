India's exports to China see massive jump in December

Despite the export surge, India's trade deficit with China hit $81.7 billion between April and December 2025. Exports overall were up nearly 37%, and imports rose too. Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal called the growth "It is a welcome growth," showing optimism about these numbers.

Why does this matter?

India and China traded about $110.19 billion between April and December 2025 (exports $14.24 billion + imports $95.95 billion), according to Commerce Ministry data—so what happens between them shapes a lot of what's on shelves (and screens) here.

For anyone interested in tech, jobs, or global trends, these shifts are worth keeping an eye on.