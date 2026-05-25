India's fertilizer subsidy bill could hit ₹3L/cr in FY27 Business May 25, 2026

India's fertilizer subsidy bill could jump past ₹3 lakh crore in FY27, almost doubling what was planned in the budget.

This spike is mostly because global prices for urea and LNG are climbing fast, thanks to ongoing supply issues linked to the West Asia crisis.

If elevated prices and supply disruptions continue into the Rabi season, officials warn the bill may even touch ₹3.5 lakh crore—putting extra pressure on government finances and making things tougher for farmers.