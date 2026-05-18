India's finance ministry tells banks, insurers tighten budgets, adopt EVs
Business
India's finance ministry just told big state-run banks and insurers (think SBI, BoB, LIC) to tighten their budgets and start using more electric vehicles (EVs).
The move is part of a bigger push to be smart with spending as the country faces economic uncertainty.
Video meetings, travel curbs, WFH orders
From now on, meetings should happen over video calls unless there's no other option.
Top executives won't be jet-setting abroad much either. Virtual participation is the new norm for international events.
Plus, some states are directing employees to work from home two days a week to help cut costs.
And yes, gasoline and diesel cars at offices are being swapped out for EVs wherever possible.