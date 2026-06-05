India's finance ministry warns West Asia conflict may delay recovery
Business
India's finance ministry says the ongoing conflict in West Asia is still hitting the economy hard, and we might not see things fully bounce back until early 2027.
Even though shipping through the Strait of Hormuz may begin to normalize in late May or June, regular trade and production could take longer to recover.
Oil nears $107 India's reserves steady
Energy prices have shot up (oil went from $63 a barrel in January to nearly $107 by late May), making everything from fuel to fertilizers more expensive.
Despite these bumps, India's external finances are holding strong with solid reserves and a manageable deficit, though officials admit global pressures are starting to make things trickier at home.