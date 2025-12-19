India's finance world is buzzing with record $8bn foreign deals in 2025
India's financial sector is having a moment—foreign banks and investors have pumped in $8 billion through cross-border mergers and acquisitions from January to September 2025.
That's a huge 127% jump over last year, showing just how much global players are betting on India right now.
Big moves: Who's buying what?
Japan's MUFG grabbed a 20% stake in Shriram Finance for $4.4 billion, while Emirates NBD plans to take over 60% of RBL Bank for $3 billion, which it intends to merge with its local subsidiary.
SMBC picked up nearly 25% of Yes Bank across two rounds this year, and Warburg Pincus and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) agreed to invest $877 million in IDFC FIRST Bank.
Not just banks: Private equity jumps in too
It's not only banks making moves—Blackstone put about $705 million into Federal Bank, Abu Dhabi's IHC is investing almost $1 billion for a big chunk of Sammaan Capital, and Bain Capital bought an 18% slice of Manappuram Finance.
All signs point to India being the place global money wants to be right now.