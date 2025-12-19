India's finance world is buzzing with record $8bn foreign deals in 2025

Big moves: Who's buying what?

Japan's MUFG grabbed a 20% stake in Shriram Finance for $4.4 billion, while Emirates NBD plans to take over 60% of RBL Bank for $3 billion, which it intends to merge with its local subsidiary.

SMBC picked up nearly 25% of Yes Bank across two rounds this year, and Warburg Pincus and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) agreed to invest $877 million in IDFC FIRST Bank.