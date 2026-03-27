'India's fintech scene is sitting on a gold mine'

QED Investors to invest $250-$300 million in Indian fintech startups

QED Investors plans to put $250 million to $300 million into Indian fintech startups, building on the $220 million they've already invested in names like Refyne and Jupiter.

Patil highlights how AI can help with fraud detection and risk management, especially with solid support from India's regulators.

He's excited about using India's strengths in voice AI to create smarter financial services that could level the playing field for new companies everywhere.