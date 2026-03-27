'India's fintech scene is sitting on a gold mine'
Sandeep Patil from QED Investors thinks India's fintech scene is sitting on a gold mine of data, but hasn't fully tapped into AI yet.
While the West has raced ahead with AI in finance, Patil sees India's organized financial data, like account aggregators and mutual funds, as a big chance to catch up and innovate.
QED Investors to invest $250-$300 million in Indian fintech startups
QED Investors plans to put $250 million to $300 million into Indian fintech startups, building on the $220 million they've already invested in names like Refyne and Jupiter.
Patil highlights how AI can help with fraud detection and risk management, especially with solid support from India's regulators.
He's excited about using India's strengths in voice AI to create smarter financial services that could level the playing field for new companies everywhere.