India's fiscal deficit hits 41.9% of FY27 target by August
Business
India's fiscal deficit has already reached 41.9% of the full-year budget for FY27, just five months into the year (April-August 2026).
That's a noticeable jump from last year's 38.1% at this point.
The government spent ₹20.78 lakh crore so far, with subsidies alone making up a hefty ₹1.87 lakh crore.
April-August receipts ₹13.68L/cr taxes lead
In these five months, total government receipts were ₹13.68 lakh crore (37.5% of the annual goal), slightly better than last year's pace.
Most revenue came from taxes (₹8.38 lakh crore) and non-tax sources (₹4.55 lakh crore).
On the spending side, interest payments hit ₹5.15 lakh crore and capital expenses reached ₹5.10 lakh crore, already covering 41.7% of the ₹12.22 lakh crore budgeted for FY27.