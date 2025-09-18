India's flexi staffing industry to reach ₹2.58 lakh crore by FY27

Youth and women driving change

Logistics, BFSI (banking/financial services/insurance), and manufacturing now make up over a third of all flexi jobs. E-commerce and fintech are also expanding fast.

The scene is especially youthful—71% of job seekers are under 30—and women now fill about one in four roles.

ISF President Lohit Bhatia notes that this shift helps formalize gig work and brings more social security to millions entering flexible careers.