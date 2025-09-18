India's flexi staffing industry to reach ₹2.58 lakh crore by FY27
India's flexi staffing industry is on track to hit ₹2.58 lakh crore in revenue by FY27, growing at a strong 17.3% annual rate, says the Indian Staffing Federation (ISF).
By FY25, the formal flexi workforce is expected to reach 7.2 million people—making India the third-largest flexi job market worldwide.
Most of these jobs are concentrated in states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.
Youth and women driving change
Logistics, BFSI (banking/financial services/insurance), and manufacturing now make up over a third of all flexi jobs. E-commerce and fintech are also expanding fast.
The scene is especially youthful—71% of job seekers are under 30—and women now fill about one in four roles.
ISF President Lohit Bhatia notes that this shift helps formalize gig work and brings more social security to millions entering flexible careers.