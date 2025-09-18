US jobless claims fall by 33,000 Business Sep 18, 2025

Jobless claims in the US dropped by 33,000 last week, hitting 231,000—returning to levels seen throughout this year and close to the pre-pandemic trend.

This sharp fall reverses last week's spike and brings numbers closer to what we saw before the pandemic.

Continuing claims also went down to 1.92 million, suggesting some stability in the job market, even as there are signs of weakness.