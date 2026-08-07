India's foreign exchange reserves at $692.9B after $10.5B rise

For five weeks straight, the reserves have been rising, mostly due to $40.8 billion in foreign currency deposits from its diaspora and overseas borrowing since June.

This has helped make the rupee stronger; it's up 1.8% since hitting a low in May.

Analysts think reserves could hit about $730 billion by September if gold and other assets stay steady, though the Reserve Bank of India's moves might keep things from going much higher after that.