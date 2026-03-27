India's foreign exchange reserves fall $11.41 billion to $698.34 billion

Foreign currency assets rise $2.13 billion

While gold took a tumble, foreign currency assets actually grew by $2.13 billion to $557.7 billion, mostly because of shifting values among global currencies like the euro and the pound against the dollar.

Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) slipped slightly by $65 million, and India's position with the International Monetary Fund nudged up by $19 million to reach $4.83 billion.

Overall though, it was that sharp fall in gold that really moved the needle this time around.