India's foreign exchange reserves fall $11.41 billion to $698.34 billion
India's foreign exchange reserves just dropped by $11.41 billion, landing at $698.34 billion for the week ended March 20, 2026.
The main reason? A big dip in the value of gold reserves, down by $13.49 billion.
This comes right after another drop earlier in March, following a recent high in late February.
Foreign currency assets rise $2.13 billion
While gold took a tumble, foreign currency assets actually grew by $2.13 billion to $557.7 billion, mostly because of shifting values among global currencies like the euro and the pound against the dollar.
Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) slipped slightly by $65 million, and India's position with the International Monetary Fund nudged up by $19 million to reach $4.83 billion.
Overall though, it was that sharp fall in gold that really moved the needle this time around.