India's foreign exchange reserves rise $9.06 billion to $697.12 billion

Foreign currency assets up $1.78 billion

The main boost came from foreign currency assets (FCAs), which grew by $1.78 billion and make up the largest part of our reserves.

Earlier this year, India's reserves had reached an all-time high but took a hit when tensions in West Asia shook the rupee's stability.

To keep things steady, the Reserve Bank of India stepped in, selling dollars and tweaking policies to help protect the rupee and keep our foreign exchange position strong.