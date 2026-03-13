India's foreign exchange reserves take a massive hit: Details here

India's foreign exchange reserves just dropped by $11.68 billion in one week, landing at $716.81 billion as of March 6, 2026. Analysts said the fall reflected RBI dollar sales to steady the rupee alongside valuation losses in foreign currency and gold assets.

Breaking down the numbers Most of the drop came from foreign currency assets (down $9.88 billion) and gold reserves (down $1.61 billion).

There were also smaller dips in Special Drawing Rights and the Reserve Tranche Position (basically, all parts of our backup funds took a hit).

RBI's tough balancing act With global issues like the Iran conflict, pricier oil, rising US interest rates, and a strong dollar making things tough for the rupee, the RBI had to act fast.

Economist Gaura Sen Gupta summed it up: he estimated net dollar sales of about $6.1 billion and valuation losses of roughly $5.4 billion, but the RBI tried to balance things out through bond purchases.