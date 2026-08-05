India's forex reserves reach $692.9 billion after nearly $10.5B boost

Most of this growth comes from banks raising $36.7 billion through the Foreign Currency Non-Resident (FCNR) deposit scheme launched in June.

RBI even permitted lenders to swap these foreign currency deposits with the central bank under a zero-cost hedging facility open until the end of September to keep things smooth.

Thanks to these strong reserves, the rupee also got a lift, up 1.2% against the US dollar that week, its best jump in four months.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra summed it up: "India's foreign exchange reserves continue to be adequate in terms of the standard metrics of reserve adequacy with import cover of over 10 months and external debt cover of 90.8%."