India's FY26 net direct taxes up 5.12% to ₹23.40L/cr
India's net direct tax collections for 2025-26 grew by 5.12% to ₹23.40 lakh crore, just edging past the Revised Estimates (RE).
Provisional CBDT data suggests this marks a slower pace than previous years, hinting that tax growth is stabilizing after a few fast-paced years.
Gross direct tax collections hit ₹28.12L/cr
Gross collections hit ₹28.12 lakh crore, with fewer refunds this year helping boost the final total.
Corporate taxes jumped thanks to strong company profits, while non-corporate taxes held steady even after rate cuts.
Securities Transaction Tax also climbed 8%, reflecting busy stock market action.
Experts say this steady growth comes from better compliance and a more predictable system, which could help India's economy stay strong in the long run, even if it means less wiggle room for quick fixes.