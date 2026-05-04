India's FY26 net direct taxes up 5.12% to ₹23.40L/cr

Gross direct tax collections hit ₹28.12L/cr

Gross collections hit ₹28.12 lakh crore, with fewer refunds this year helping boost the final total.

Corporate taxes jumped thanks to strong company profits, while non-corporate taxes held steady even after rate cuts.

Securities Transaction Tax also climbed 8%, reflecting busy stock market action.

Experts say this steady growth comes from better compliance and a more predictable system, which could help India's economy stay strong in the long run, even if it means less wiggle room for quick fixes.