India's gas import bill rises 23% to $8.5bn H1 FY27
Business
India's natural gas import bill shot up by 23% to $8.5 billion in the first half of fiscal 2027, compared with $6.9 billion last year.
The main reason? Global energy prices are climbing, especially with ongoing conflict in West Asia.
Even though India only boosted its liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports by 4.4%, higher prices made a big difference to the total bill.
Over half of India's gas imported
India is now relying on imported natural gas more heavily than a year earlier (over half of its supply comes from abroad, up from 50.1% last year).
Meanwhile, domestic production dropped by 4.4%.
Despite these shifts and stubbornly high prices (with September's import bill still at $1.2 billion), overall gas use in the country has stayed steady so far this year.