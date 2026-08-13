India's GCCs recruit experienced IT professionals for AI cloud cybersecurity
Global capability centers (GCCs) across India are actively recruiting experienced IT professionals to build stronger teams in AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity.
In the past year, more than one-third of hires at the top 150 GCCs came from IT services firms, a sign they're looking to build specialized teams in areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and cybersecurity.
GCCs recruit from diverse sectors
The rest of the new hires are coming from places like product companies, startups, other GCCs, and consultancies.
By bringing together people with varied backgrounds, GCCs are increasing their recruitment of seasoned IT talent to build specialized teams in areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and cybersecurity.
This mix reflects hiring from GCCs, product companies, startups, consultancies, and other sectors.