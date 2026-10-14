India's gem and jewelry exports climb to $2.95bn in September
Business
India's gem and jewelry exports got a healthy boost in September 2026, climbing 9.43% to $2.95 billion.
The big winners? Studded gold jewelry (up 50.24%) and lab-grown diamonds, which helped balance out tough global trade conditions.
Meanwhile, plain gold jewelry took a hit as higher gold prices made it less popular.
Lab-grown diamonds and silver jewelry rising
While cut and polished diamond exports dropped nearly 7%, lab-grown diamonds and silver jewelry are on the rise.
More shoppers are looking for higher-value and design-led collections, showing how the industry is evolving to keep up with changing tastes and global challenges.