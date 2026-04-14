India's gems and jewelry exports fall 35% to $1.78 billion

Gems and jewelry imports jump 17%

Gold jewelry exports tumbled by nearly half (down 48%) thanks to high prices and economic worries.

Lab-grown diamond exports also shrank 28%, while silver and platinum jewelry took an even bigger hit, showing robust growth.

Interestingly, despite all this, imports of gems and jewelry jumped 17% as companies stocked up on raw materials, hoping for better days ahead.

As Kama Jewellery's Colin Shah, MD, put it, this is the industry preparing for market revival despite current pressures.