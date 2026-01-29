India's gig economy is booming, but pay and job security lag behind
India's gig economy has exploded—growing 55% since 2021 and now employing 1.2 crore people, 64% fall in the 24-38 age bracket.
But even with all this growth, many workers still take home less than ₹15,000 a month.
Where are the jobs coming from?
E-commerce employs the largest share of gig workers, logistics is a major sector, and delivery services are also important.
By 2029-30, non-agricultural gig jobs are projected to make up 6.7% of the workforce (a rise substantially larger than just doubling from 1.2 crore) and to contribute ₹2.35 lakh crore to GDP.
The not-so-great part: pay gaps and instability
About 40% of gig workers earn below ₹15k monthly, while women make up a small share of the workforce and face gender-related barriers, including safety concerns and irregular hours.
Plus, job instability and algorithm-driven hiring can make things tougher for everyone trying to build a stable life in this fast-changing space.