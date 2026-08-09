India's GOBARdhan plan could cut $5B in gas imports
India's GOBARdhan scheme is set to turn organic waste (think cow dung and crop leftovers) into clean biogas, potentially saving the country a projected $5 billion reduction in gas imports.
With India currently buying half its natural gas from abroad (costing $15.2 billion in FY 2024-25), this move could make a noticeable dent in our energy bills and reliance on foreign suppliers.
Plan estimates 1,500 biogas plants
The plan is to estimate 1,500 fully functional biogas plants that not only produce fuel but also create eco-friendly fertilizer, which could save another $1 billion by reducing chemical fertilizer imports.
Beyond the money talk, the scheme aims to boost rural jobs, support greener farming, and cut down on air pollution from burning crop waste, something that's a big deal in places like Delhi NCR.
The Indian Biogas Association is backing the push.