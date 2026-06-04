India's gold ETFs fall to 116.3 tons after $61 million outflow

India duty hike lifts gold prices

Gold prices hit a two-month high (₹164,497 per 10gm) after India bumped up import duties from 6% to 15% on May 13, aiming to curb overseas purchases and ease pressure on foreign exchange reserves.

Even with this blip, gold ETFs have pulled in $3.48 billion this year, and fewer physical imports could help ease the country's trade deficit and boost the rupee.