India's government and RBI plan digital rupee expansion for welfare

India's government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are working on expanding the digital rupee for welfare schemes like farmer support and pensions.

The idea is to make Direct Benefit Transfers (DBTs) smarter, using central bank digital currency (CBDC) technology so money goes directly to the right people, with less hassle and fewer middlemen.

Nationwide rollout isn't happening just yet, though; there are still legal and tech hurdles to clear.