India's government, LIC plan 60.72% IDBI sale to Fairfax $5.5bn

Employee unions say the bank is being sold too cheaply and want more transparency on how it was valued.

They've already held a strike and will decide their next course of action at a meeting on November 10.

Meanwhile, Jairam Ramesh says the deal is a major scam by the Modi government, which warrants an investigation, and wants a JPC investigation.

If approved, this would be India's biggest foreign investment in banking yet, but it still needs regulatory green lights before going ahead.