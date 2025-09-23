India's growth story shines through global trade challenges: S&P Global
India's economy is projected to grow 6.5% in the year ending March 2026, keeping it the fastest-growing major economy in the region.
S&P Global credits this momentum to strong local demand, government spending on infrastructure, and recent tax cuts—plus a good monsoon that's helped rural spending.
Still, India is feeling some heat from higher US tariffs and tough competition from Chinese exporters.
Rate cut likely as inflation cools
Despite global trade hurdles, India's growth story is holding up thanks to big public investments—even as private spending lags behind.
Inflation is expected to cool off next year (dropping from 4.6% to 3.2%), which could mean a small rate cut from the Reserve Bank of India.
S&P says India's mix of policy support and resilient demand should keep it leading the pack through at least 2029—good news if you're watching where new opportunities might pop up next.