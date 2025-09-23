India's growth story shines through global trade challenges: S&P Global

Rate cut likely as inflation cools

Despite global trade hurdles, India's growth story is holding up thanks to big public investments—even as private spending lags behind.

Inflation is expected to cool off next year (dropping from 4.6% to 3.2%), which could mean a small rate cut from the Reserve Bank of India.

S&P says India's mix of policy support and resilient demand should keep it leading the pack through at least 2029—good news if you're watching where new opportunities might pop up next.