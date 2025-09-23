Tata Consumer Products's stock is on a steady rise
Tata Consumer Products (yep, the Tata Group's food and drinks arm) is keeping it cool on the stock market.
As of September 23, 2025, shares traded at ₹1,130.1 with a solid ₹1.11 lakh crore market cap.
The stock's low six-month beta means it's less jumpy than the broader market.
The stock's performance in the last month
If you're into stocks or just curious about what big brands are up to—Tata Consumer has quietly delivered a 4.24% return over the past month, closing yesterday at ₹1,126.80.
Even with fewer shares changing hands lately, steady prices suggest that investors trust Tata Consumer to keep performing.
Tata Consumer's revenue growth for FY25
Tata Consumer isn't just coasting—they posted a 16% revenue jump for fiscal 2025 (that's ₹17,618 crore), thanks to double-digit growth in India's branded teas and foods and a healthy boost from global markets too.
Popular picks like tea, salt, and coffee are still winning fans and helping Tata stay resilient even when times get tough.