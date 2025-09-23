Seshaasai Technologies IPO open: What you should know Business Sep 23, 2025

Seshaasai Technologies's IPO is now open and aims to raise ₹813 crore, split between a fresh issue of ₹480 crore and an offer for sale of ₹333 crore.

Shares are priced between ₹402-423 each, with a minimum lot of 35 shares.

Big names like Nippon India and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund have already invested over ₹243.3 crore as anchor investors.