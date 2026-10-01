India's GST ₹2,03,521cr in September up 14.7%, refunds down 3%
Business
India's GST collection soared to ₹2,03,521 crore in September, marking a strong 14.7% jump from last year.
For the first half of this financial year, the total haul reached ₹12,46,278 crore, up 11.6%.
While that's great news for government revenue, GST refunds actually dipped by 3%.
September GST breakdown highlights IGST dominance
Breaking it down: September's total came from ₹37,762 crore (Central GST), ₹45,363 crore (State GST), and a hefty ₹1,20,396 crore (Integrated GST).
Net revenue also climbed 18.1% compared to last year.
Plus, India's overall domestic tax intake grew by over 10%, showing steady momentum on the economic front.