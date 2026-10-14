India's holiday rentals surged 26% to over 200,000 units

India's holiday rental scene is exploding, with more people traveling than there are hotel rooms to go around.

In FY 2026, rentals like homestays and villas jumped 26% to more than 200,000 units, their combined room capacity is estimated at roughly double India's branded hotel room inventory.

By FY 2028, that could reach 285,000 as domestic travel keeps rising.

This surge is making it way easier for travelers to find unique places to stay.