India's holiday rentals surged 26% to over 200,000 units
India's holiday rental scene is exploding, with more people traveling than there are hotel rooms to go around.
In FY 2026, rentals like homestays and villas jumped 26% to more than 200,000 units, their combined room capacity is estimated at roughly double India's branded hotel room inventory.
By FY 2028, that could reach 285,000 as domestic travel keeps rising.
This surge is making it way easier for travelers to find unique places to stay.
Online bookings reach ₹18,660cr by FY2029
Holiday rentals aren't just growing in big cities; listings in Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Indore, Ayodhya and Hyderabad rose between 54% and 179% from June 2025 to June 2026.
Studios and homes with one or two bedrooms accounted for 60-65% of entire-home listings in June 2026, with more property owners treating their spaces like real businesses.
With online bookings set to nearly double by FY 2029 (to ₹18,660 crore), it's clear that flexible stays are here to stay.