India's hospital industry to hit $364.6B by 2034, says report
India's hospital industry is on track for major growth, expected to hit $364.6 billion by 2034 (up from $193.4 billion in fiscal 2025), says a new report.
This boom is thanks to higher incomes, more people getting insurance, an aging population, and a rise in chronic illnesses.
Private hospitals are stepping up expansion to help with India's ongoing bed shortage: right now, there are only 1.3 beds for every 1,000 people (the global median is 2.9).
Private hospitals profitable, insurance revenue 43%
Private hospitals are staying profitable with more than 65% occupancy rates and private insurance now making up as much as 43% of revenue for chains such as Apollo and Max Healthcare.
The big opportunities? Adding two million more beds, reaching out to smaller cities, and using tech like AI diagnostics and teleconsultation to make healthcare smarter and more accessible, even though challenges like government price caps and slow insurance payments remain on the radar for investors looking long-term.