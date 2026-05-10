India's hospital industry to hit $364.6B by 2034, says report

Private hospitals profitable, insurance revenue 43%

Private hospitals are staying profitable with more than 65% occupancy rates and private insurance now making up as much as 43% of revenue for chains such as Apollo and Max Healthcare.

The big opportunities? Adding two million more beds, reaching out to smaller cities, and using tech like AI diagnostics and teleconsultation to make healthcare smarter and more accessible, even though challenges like government price caps and slow insurance payments remain on the radar for investors looking long-term.