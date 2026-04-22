India's household LPG sales fell 8% amid Iran conflict
Business
India's household LPG sales dropped 8% in March 2026, mainly because imports fell sharply due to the Iran conflict.
To keep up with demand, state-run oil companies had to juggle supplies, even as crude imports and refinery activity also slowed down.
Domestic LPG production rose 27%
To make up for fewer imports, domestic LPG production jumped 27%, helping households get the gas they needed.
Meanwhile, commercial and industrial users got squeezed: sales to them fell by nearly half or more.
The government also stretched out refill intervals for home cylinders (now 25 days in cities and 45 days in rural areas) so everyone could get their fair share during the crunch.