India's industrial output rises 4.9% in April on manufacturing strength
Business
India's industrial scene got a boost in April, with output rising by 4.9% compared to March's 3.2%.
The numbers are based on a fresh base year (2022-23), giving us an updated look at how industries are performing.
Most of this growth came from stronger manufacturing activity across the board.
Manufacturing grows 6.2% year over year
Manufacturing led the charge, growing 6.2% year-over-year, while electricity and gas supply also ticked up by 4.9%.
Mining and quarrying slipped by 5.1%, but overall, 17 out of 23 manufacturing groups saw positive gains.
Standout sectors included electrical equipment (up a huge 19.2%), machinery (12.9%), and motor vehicles (12.7%), all helping push India's industrial numbers higher in April.