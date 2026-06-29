India's industrial output rose 5.1% in May after index update
Business
India's factories and industries had a solid month this May, with overall production rising by 5.1%.
This comes from a new, improved way of tracking industrial growth that now includes more sectors, so the numbers give a better snapshot of what is really happening.
Manufacturing 5.5% electricity gas nearly 10%
Manufacturing led the charge with a 5.5% boost, while electricity and gas supply jumped by nearly 10%.
Even water supply and waste management saw steady gains.
The updated index also tracks new areas like renewable energy and rare-earth minerals, making it easier for businesses and policymakers to spot fresh trends in India's economy.