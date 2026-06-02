India's industrial production rises 4.9% in April 2026, pace slows

Capital goods surge, consumer goods slow

While most sectors cooled off, capital goods bucked the trend with a strong 16% growth.

Infrastructure and construction goods saw a small boost too, but primary and consumer goods (like FMCG) slowed down noticeably, hinting at broader challenges for the economy.

Global issues like supply chain hiccups and high energy costs are making things tougher, though the Bank of Baroda report thinks these pressures might not last forever.