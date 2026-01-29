India's inflation tracker is getting a Gen Z update

What's changing and why it matters

The weight of food in the index drops (now 36.75% overall, though recent surveys show food accounts for 39.7% of urban household spending), while things like housing, transport, health, restaurants, education, and communication get more attention.

Plus, the way prices are calculated has been upgraded for accuracy—using direct data sources and smarter formulas. There's even back-data to 2013 so trends stay consistent.

In short: this update means inflation stats will finally match real life—and that helps everyone from policymakers to young consumers keep track of what actually affects their wallets.