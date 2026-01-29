India's inflation tracker is getting a Gen Z update
India's official inflation gage, the Consumer Price Index (CPI), is getting a big refresh from February 12, 2026.
The new CPI basket finally includes stuff we actually use—think Netflix, Uber rides, smartphones, and online shopping from a dozen platforms.
Outdated items like VCRs and audio cassettes are out. This revamp aims to better reflect how modern India really spends.
What's changing and why it matters
The weight of food in the index drops (now 36.75% overall, though recent surveys show food accounts for 39.7% of urban household spending), while things like housing, transport, health, restaurants, education, and communication get more attention.
Plus, the way prices are calculated has been upgraded for accuracy—using direct data sources and smarter formulas. There's even back-data to 2013 so trends stay consistent.
In short: this update means inflation stats will finally match real life—and that helps everyone from policymakers to young consumers keep track of what actually affects their wallets.