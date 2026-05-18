India's influencer market to hit ₹4,500-5,000cr, 88% earn <75% online Business May 18, 2026

India's influencer marketing industry is set to hit ₹4,500-5,000 crore by the end of 2026, a big jump from last year.

But even with all this growth, most influencers aren't making a living just from social media.

According to a new Kofluence report, 88% of creators earn less than three-quarters of their income online, and only one in 10 can call it their main job.