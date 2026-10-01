India's IPO market raises ₹94,205cr, up 35% in H1 FY27
India's IPO scene just had its biggest half-year ever, raising ₹94,205 crore in the first half of FY27, a 35% jump from last year.
Things started slow but took off in August and September, showing how much investor excitement picked up as the months went on.
India public equity fundraising ₹2.43L cr
Public equity fundraising also broke records at ₹2.43 lakh crore, up 75% from last year.
Investor demand was huge: 42 out of 64 IPOs were oversubscribed more than 10 times, and retail interest soared with 17.71 lakh applications per IPO on average.
Foreign investors joined the party too, putting in ₹44,960 crore.
With strong listing gains and most new stocks trading above their issue price, it looks like India's IPO momentum isn't slowing down: 145 more companies are already lined up to raise another ₹2.78 lakh crore soon.