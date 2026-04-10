India's IRDAI forms subcommittee to tackle claims pricing and fraud
Business
India's insurance regulator, IRDAI, has put together a new subcommittee to sort out some of the biggest headaches in health insurance: think tricky claims, confusing pricing, and fraud.
Their main goal? To make health coverage simpler and more trustworthy for everyone, while helping private insurers work more smoothly with public health schemes.
Ajay Seth heads health insurance panel
Led by IRDAI Chairman Ajay Seth and joined by IRDAI's member (Non-Life) Deepak Sood and Monika Halan, the group is focusing on making health insurance easier to access and afford.
They will also try to standardize treatment costs and set up a shared data system for better transparency.
Expect their first set of practical recommendations in about four months.