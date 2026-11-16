India's IRDAI to revise insurance sales rules after 2L comments
India's insurance regulator, IRDAI, is planning to update its proposed rules for selling insurance after getting flooded with feedback, more than 200,000 comments and suggestions from around 15,000 stakeholders.
The big changes are expected by December 2026, but the rollout date stays locked at April 1, 2027.
LIC HDFC Life oppose IRDAI draft
Insurance companies like LIC and HDFC Life have pushed back hard, worried these new rules could hit their finances and shake up how they work.
Even Policybazaar's parent company saw its stock drop by nearly 40% after the draft was released.
Still, everyone's bracing for changes.