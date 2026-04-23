India's IT industry sees Gen Z average tenure 1.1 years

IT services entry-level replacement hiring 55%-60%

Entry-level turnover is especially high, with replacement hiring in IT services jumping to 55% to 60%. Global capability centers and niche product roles are feeling it most.

Meanwhile, HCLTech expects AI could shrink annual revenue by up to 4%, but its CEO remains upbeat: AI services will help us bounce back.

Despite smaller deals due to AI, HCLTech's overall contract value is holding steady, showing the company (and the industry) can adapt even as things keep changing.