India's Kuku Technologies plans $360 million IPO as FirstClub raises $55 million
Business
Big moves in India's startup scene: Kuku Technologies, connected to microdramas and AI-led content creation, is going public and hopes to raise $360 million to keep up with the demand for fresh digital content.
At the same time, FirstClub is raising $55 million to fund its expansion.
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