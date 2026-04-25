India's large infrastructure projects exceed budgets by ₹5.6L/cr, report shows Business Apr 25, 2026

A new government report shows India's big infrastructure projects have overshot their budgets by over ₹5.6 lakh crore as of March 2026.

Out of nearly 2,000 ongoing projects (each costing more than ₹150 crore), costs have jumped from an original ₹35.89 lakh crore to ₹41.5 lakh crore.

Surprisingly, less than half that amount has actually been spent so far.