India's large infrastructure projects exceed budgets by ₹5.6L/cr, report shows
Business
A new government report shows India's big infrastructure projects have overshot their budgets by over ₹5.6 lakh crore as of March 2026.
Out of nearly 2,000 ongoing projects (each costing more than ₹150 crore), costs have jumped from an original ₹35.89 lakh crore to ₹41.5 lakh crore.
Surprisingly, less than half that amount has actually been spent so far.
Transport and logistics 55% of costs
Transport and logistics account for 55% of the total revised cost, think highways and railways.
The Road Transport Ministry leads with 1,120 projects, while Railways and coal aren't far behind.
Energy projects in oil, gas, and electricity have also seen big cost jumps as India tries to boost connectivity and power across the country.