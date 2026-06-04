India's largest 20,000 cr military drone order lifts manufacturers' shares

Indian drones expected within 18-24 months

This order is way bigger than previous deals and could push future purchases even higher, according to Smit Shah from Drone Federation India.

The plan is already moving forward, with drones expected to be delivered within 18 to 24 months.

India now has more than 600 firms making drones and components, ranging from big names like Adani Group and Tata Advanced Systems to startups like ideaForge, all working on everything from surveillance to precision strikes.