India's largest 20,000 cr military drone order lifts manufacturers' shares
Big news for India's drone scene: shares of major manufacturers shot up after reports that the government is gearing up for its largest-ever military drone order, worth over $2 billion (about 20,000 crore rupees).
Zen Technologies and ideaForge Technology saw their stock prices climb sharply, signaling a strong boost for local defense tech.
Indian drones expected within 18-24 months
This order is way bigger than previous deals and could push future purchases even higher, according to Smit Shah from Drone Federation India.
The plan is already moving forward, with drones expected to be delivered within 18 to 24 months.
India now has more than 600 firms making drones and components, ranging from big names like Adani Group and Tata Advanced Systems to startups like ideaForge, all working on everything from surveillance to precision strikes.