India's LPG consumption falls to lowest in over 5 years (62 months) in May
India just saw its lowest LPG consumption in over five years (62 months), with only 2.12 million tons used in May 2026.
That's a sharp 19% drop compared to last year.
It's a big shift for a country that relies heavily on LPG for cooking and transport.
Seasonal drop plus Gulf import disruption
The fall comes from two main issues: summer usually means less demand, but this time it's worse because imports got disrupted by conflict in West Asia.
With exports through the Strait of Hormuz slashed by 80%, India's supply took a hit, especially since 60% of its domestic LPG requirement is imported, and 90% of those imports come from the Middle East Gulf.
Government cuts industrial LPG allocations
To keep households, hospitals, and transport running smoothly, the government cut industrial LPG allocations by up to 30%.
Oil companies are absorbing hefty losses (₹650 per domestic cylinder), while refineries ramped up production after maintenance breaks to help bridge the gap.