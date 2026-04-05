India's major ports moved 915 million tons, beat 2025-26 goal

Deendayal Port handles 160 million tons

Deendayal Port handled the most cargo at 160 million tons, with Paradip and JNPA close behind.

Mormugao Port stood out for fastest growth, up nearly 16%.

The boost came from smarter tech, faster turnaround times, and stronger connections to inland areas.

As Minister Sonowal put it, these wins highlight how investing in modern infrastructure is setting India up for even more trade growth ahead.