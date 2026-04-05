India's major ports moved 915 million tons, beat 2025-26 goal
Business
India's big ports just beat their cargo goals for 2025-26, moving 915 million tons, well over the target of 904 million tons.
This jump comes from better port facilities and smoother operations, showing how upgrades are paying off.
Deendayal Port handles 160 million tons
Deendayal Port handled the most cargo at 160 million tons, with Paradip and JNPA close behind.
Mormugao Port stood out for fastest growth, up nearly 16%.
The boost came from smarter tech, faster turnaround times, and stronger connections to inland areas.
As Minister Sonowal put it, these wins highlight how investing in modern infrastructure is setting India up for even more trade growth ahead.