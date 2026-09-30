India's manufacturing adds more than 14L jobs in FY25
Business
India's manufacturing scene just got a big boost: more than 14 lakh new jobs were added in FY25, taking the number of people engaged in registered manufacturing to 21 million in 2024-25.
The latest government survey also shows total emoluments rose 12.08%, making this a good year for many workers.
Manufacturing profits up nearly 10%
The number of factories grew to 2.67 lakh, with Tamil Nadu leading the way, followed by Gujarat, and Maharashtra.
Fixed capital hit ₹51.12 trillion and profits climbed nearly 10%.
Food products and textiles are still the top job creators, while sectors like metals, vehicles, chemicals, pharma, and food together accounted for more than 45% of manufacturing GVA, showing just how important these industries are for India's growth.