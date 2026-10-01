India's manufacturing ends 3-month slump as HSBC PMI hits 55.1
Business
India's manufacturing scene bounced back in September 2026, snapping a three-month slump.
The HSBC India Manufacturing PMI climbed to 55.1, its best since February, thanks to strong demand for electronics, food, pharma, and textiles.
For context: a PMI above 50 means growth is happening.
India orders boost production and hiring
New orders (including exports to places like Brazil, Europe, the U.A.E. and the U.S.) hit their highest point since February.
This led companies to boost production and stock up on materials for future sales.
Jobs in the sector also picked up at their fastest pace since May.
Despite higher costs for things like electronics and steel, inflation stayed mild and selling prices barely budged.
Manufacturers are feeling upbeat about what's next.